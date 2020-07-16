All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1103 W Don St,.
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

1103 W Don St,

1103 West Don Street · No Longer Available
Location

1103 West Don Street, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wilmington 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Remodeled Home - Fantastic lease opportunity conveniently located in the City of Wilmington. This beautiful gem offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath, and 1,550 square feet of living space with beautiful recessed lighting in the living, family, dining and kitchen. The home features hardwood floors throughout, a formal living room with a gas fireplace and stylish stone and mantle. The galley kitchen has bountiful maple cabinets, granite counters and a formal dining room/area and also a door that leads to your 2 car garage which houses the washer/dryer hookups. There is a smaller family room off the living room that has a sliding door out to a beautifully paved private backyard which truly is the perfect place for entertaining. The front two bedrooms share a bathroom that has separate commode/shower area from the Vanity/basin area. Plenty of closet and storage space throughout. The Master has a remodeled bathroom, a walk in closet and another patio slider that leads to your back yard. There is also a 2 car garage with a driveway for extra parking. The Home will have drought resistant yard, and the gardening is included. There is also a dog run on the west side, as well as a bonus room in the back yard perfect for an office or play room with french doors and a covered patio area. For your viewing appointment please contact our office at 562-433-4700. CaDRE #01961007

(RLNE5069509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 W Don St, have any available units?
1103 W Don St, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 W Don St, have?
Some of 1103 W Don St,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 W Don St, currently offering any rent specials?
1103 W Don St, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 W Don St, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1103 W Don St, is pet friendly.
Does 1103 W Don St, offer parking?
Yes, 1103 W Don St, offers parking.
Does 1103 W Don St, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 W Don St, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 W Don St, have a pool?
No, 1103 W Don St, does not have a pool.
Does 1103 W Don St, have accessible units?
No, 1103 W Don St, does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 W Don St, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 W Don St, has units with dishwashers.
