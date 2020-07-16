1103 W Don St,

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wilmington 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Remodeled Home - Fantastic lease opportunity conveniently located in the City of Wilmington. This beautiful gem offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath, and 1,550 square feet of living space with beautiful recessed lighting in the living, family, dining and kitchen. The home features hardwood floors throughout, a formal living room with a gas fireplace and stylish stone and mantle. The galley kitchen has bountiful maple cabinets, granite counters and a formal dining room/area and also a door that leads to your 2 car garage which houses the washer/dryer hookups. There is a smaller family room off the living room that has a sliding door out to a beautifully paved private backyard which truly is the perfect place for entertaining. The front two bedrooms share a bathroom that has separate commode/shower area from the Vanity/basin area. Plenty of closet and storage space throughout. The Master has a remodeled bathroom, a walk in closet and another patio slider that leads to your back yard. There is also a 2 car garage with a driveway for extra parking. The Home will have drought resistant yard, and the gardening is included. There is also a dog run on the west side, as well as a bonus room in the back yard perfect for an office or play room with french doors and a covered patio area. For your viewing appointment please contact our office at 562-433-4700. CaDRE #01961007



(RLNE5069509)