Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

1103 W 56 st

1103 West 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1103 West 56th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Palm tree property in South LA - Property Id: 245459

Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a duplex home. Its a 10 minute bus drive to USC for students who are interested. The house is located on vermont and 56St a neighborhood full of palm trees where alot of filming is done on any given ocassion. if interested please send me a text or call to come take a look and fill out applications. The unit has a driveway for two car parking. We are available most days for viewing. We are asking for first and last months rent plus $600 dollar deposit thank you.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 W 56 st have any available units?
1103 W 56 st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 W 56 st have?
Some of 1103 W 56 st's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 W 56 st currently offering any rent specials?
1103 W 56 st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 W 56 st pet-friendly?
Yes, 1103 W 56 st is pet friendly.
Does 1103 W 56 st offer parking?
Yes, 1103 W 56 st offers parking.
Does 1103 W 56 st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 W 56 st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 W 56 st have a pool?
No, 1103 W 56 st does not have a pool.
Does 1103 W 56 st have accessible units?
No, 1103 W 56 st does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 W 56 st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 W 56 st has units with dishwashers.

