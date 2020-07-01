1103 W 56 st

1103 West 56th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Voices of 90037
Palm tree property in South LA - Property Id: 245459
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a duplex home. Its a 10 minute bus drive to USC for students who are interested. The house is located on vermont and 56St a neighborhood full of palm trees where alot of filming is done on any given ocassion. if interested please send me a text or call to come take a look and fill out applications. The unit has a driveway for two car parking. We are available most days for viewing. We are asking for first and last months rent plus $600 dollar deposit thank you. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245459 Property Id 245459
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
