1103 W 56 st

Palm tree property in South LA - Property Id: 245459



Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a duplex home. Its a 10 minute bus drive to USC for students who are interested. The house is located on vermont and 56St a neighborhood full of palm trees where alot of filming is done on any given ocassion. if interested please send me a text or call to come take a look and fill out applications. The unit has a driveway for two car parking. We are available most days for viewing. We are asking for first and last months rent plus $600 dollar deposit thank you.

