11018 Morrison Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM
1 of 5
11018 Morrison Street
11018 Morrison Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
11018 Morrison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
New kitchen , new flooring, new bathroom, ,dishwasher
close to all shopping , universal studio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11018 Morrison Street have any available units?
11018 Morrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11018 Morrison Street have?
Some of 11018 Morrison Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 11018 Morrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
11018 Morrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11018 Morrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11018 Morrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 11018 Morrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 11018 Morrison Street offers parking.
Does 11018 Morrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11018 Morrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11018 Morrison Street have a pool?
No, 11018 Morrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 11018 Morrison Street have accessible units?
Yes, 11018 Morrison Street has accessible units.
Does 11018 Morrison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11018 Morrison Street has units with dishwashers.
