11017 Strathmore Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

About 11017 Strathmore Dr Los Angeles, CA 90024

Rental Unit near UCLA FEATURES:



-Paid utilities (Water, Gas, Electricity, Trash)

-Good for 2 people

-Large separate kitchen

-Large closet

-Sq Footage: ~401 sqft.

-Bedrooms: Studio

-Bathrooms: 1 Bath

-Parking: Available/Not included

-Lease Duration: 1 Year (Or Ends by July/Aug 2020)

-Deposit: One Month

---Community Features:

-Small Quiet Community (24 units)

-Gated entry

-Gated Garage

-Weekly cleaning

-Property Type: Apartment

-Laundry: Community

-Near transportation

---Policy: No Pets Allowed, Non Smoking. Quiet Building.

-Floor: Laminate/Hardwood

-Cable ready

---in the kitchen:

-Range / Oven

-Refrigerator

-Garbage disposal



**Please Call/Text

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: Pictures are a representation but may not be of the exact apartment. Advertised unit availability, rental rates, and terms are updated every 24 hours and conditions are subject to change without notice.

Please call for latest availability details.

Community Features: • Small Quiet Community (24 units) • Gated entry • Gated Garage • Weekly cleaning • Property Type: Apartment • Laundry: Shared • Near transportation • Onsite Manager



Please Call/TxT Or Email to Make An Appointment (Unit Available To Move In Starting July 10, 2019)