All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11017 Strathmore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11017 Strathmore Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:44 AM

11017 Strathmore Drive

11017 Strathmore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11017 Strathmore Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
About 11017 Strathmore Dr Los Angeles, CA 90024
Rental Unit near UCLA FEATURES:

-Paid utilities (Water, Gas, Electricity, Trash)
-Good for 2 people
-Large separate kitchen
-Large closet
-Sq Footage: ~401 sqft.
-Bedrooms: Studio
-Bathrooms: 1 Bath
-Parking: Available/Not included
-Lease Duration: 1 Year (Or Ends by July/Aug 2020)
-Deposit: One Month
---Community Features:
-Small Quiet Community (24 units)
-Gated entry
-Gated Garage
-Weekly cleaning
-Property Type: Apartment
-Laundry: Community
-Near transportation
---Policy: No Pets Allowed, Non Smoking. Quiet Building.
-Floor: Laminate/Hardwood
-Cable ready
---in the kitchen:
-Range / Oven
-Refrigerator
-Garbage disposal

**Please Call/Text
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer: Pictures are a representation but may not be of the exact apartment. Advertised unit availability, rental rates, and terms are updated every 24 hours and conditions are subject to change without notice.
Please call for latest availability details.
Community Features: • Small Quiet Community (24 units) • Gated entry • Gated Garage • Weekly cleaning • Property Type: Apartment • Laundry: Shared • Near transportation • Onsite Manager

Please Call/TxT Or Email to Make An Appointment (Unit Available To Move In Starting July 10, 2019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11017 Strathmore Drive have any available units?
11017 Strathmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11017 Strathmore Drive have?
Some of 11017 Strathmore Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11017 Strathmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11017 Strathmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11017 Strathmore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11017 Strathmore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11017 Strathmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11017 Strathmore Drive offers parking.
Does 11017 Strathmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11017 Strathmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11017 Strathmore Drive have a pool?
No, 11017 Strathmore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11017 Strathmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 11017 Strathmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11017 Strathmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11017 Strathmore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fairfax
105 S Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Regency Apartments
14333 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College