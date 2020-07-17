11009 Nestle Avenue

Amenities
Spacious home in old Porter Ranch available for lease! Amenities include: one-story, 4BR + 3BA floorplan w/over 2200 SQF; living room w/fireplace; family room; kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); dining area; master bedroom w/full bath + walk-in closet; washer + dryer provided; backyard w/pool + sprinkler system; gardener + pool service included; central heat + air; carpet + hardwood flooring; 1 car garage w/auto opener + driveway parking; dogs considered w/owners approval + additional deposit; sorry, no cats. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.