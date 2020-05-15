All apartments in Los Angeles
11005 Arbuckle Avenue
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

11005 Arbuckle Avenue

11005 Arbuckle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11005 Arbuckle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Redone and ready for move in. Open floor plan with living room, family room, and sunroom. Kitchen features center island with bar stools, custom cabinets with granite counters, stainless appliances, new microwave, vaulted wood ceilings. The dining area is accessed from both the kitchen and the living room and has a fan light. Living room with corner fireplace, skylight, and vaulted wood ceilings. Family room with fan light overlooking rear yard. Sunroom has a fan light, vaulted ceilings, and sliders to rear yard which boasts two levels and deck area. Indoor laundry room. The main bath has a tub with custom tile, pedestal sink, and new shower doors. The secondary bathroom has a custom cabinet, granite counters, and custom tile in the shower. The four bedrooms all have fan lights and wall sconces. Linen closets are located at the end of the hall and the coat closet is at the other end near the entry foyer. The landlord has replaced all doors with raised panel, all hinges and door knobs have been upgraded to stainless, all window treatments, all flooring is the same laminate throughout, windows replaced to dual glazed vinyl, lighting in most rooms replaced and upgraded, custom kitchen and appliances. Roof was replaced, and the property was repainted in and out as well as adding custom stone siding. There is a cement drive that leads to a 2 car garage with direct access into the house. The property has mature landscaping and a sprinkler system. Possible RV parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11005 Arbuckle Avenue have any available units?
11005 Arbuckle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11005 Arbuckle Avenue have?
Some of 11005 Arbuckle Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11005 Arbuckle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11005 Arbuckle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11005 Arbuckle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11005 Arbuckle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11005 Arbuckle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11005 Arbuckle Avenue offers parking.
Does 11005 Arbuckle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11005 Arbuckle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11005 Arbuckle Avenue have a pool?
No, 11005 Arbuckle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11005 Arbuckle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11005 Arbuckle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11005 Arbuckle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11005 Arbuckle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
