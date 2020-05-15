11005 Arbuckle Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Redone and ready for move in. Open floor plan with living room, family room, and sunroom. Kitchen features center island with bar stools, custom cabinets with granite counters, stainless appliances, new microwave, vaulted wood ceilings. The dining area is accessed from both the kitchen and the living room and has a fan light. Living room with corner fireplace, skylight, and vaulted wood ceilings. Family room with fan light overlooking rear yard. Sunroom has a fan light, vaulted ceilings, and sliders to rear yard which boasts two levels and deck area. Indoor laundry room. The main bath has a tub with custom tile, pedestal sink, and new shower doors. The secondary bathroom has a custom cabinet, granite counters, and custom tile in the shower. The four bedrooms all have fan lights and wall sconces. Linen closets are located at the end of the hall and the coat closet is at the other end near the entry foyer. The landlord has replaced all doors with raised panel, all hinges and door knobs have been upgraded to stainless, all window treatments, all flooring is the same laminate throughout, windows replaced to dual glazed vinyl, lighting in most rooms replaced and upgraded, custom kitchen and appliances. Roof was replaced, and the property was repainted in and out as well as adding custom stone siding. There is a cement drive that leads to a 2 car garage with direct access into the house. The property has mature landscaping and a sprinkler system. Possible RV parking.