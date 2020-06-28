All apartments in Los Angeles
1100 South GRAND Avenue
1100 South GRAND Avenue

1100 South Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1100 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
This stylish light-filled live-work loft features twelve-foot ceilings, a spacious and unique floorplan, exposed AC ducting, dark hardwood flooring, two enormous bathrooms each with tub and shower and walk-in closets, and a modern kitchen excellent for cooking and entertaining. Bedrooms are not fully enclosed. The Grand Lofts Building. Built-in 1923 as an automotive supply warehouse. Designed by contemporary developers CIM Group & Killefer Flammang Architects in 2005. Located in the vibrant neighborhood of South Park, home to LA Live and Staples Center. Residents have access to resort-style amenities, and side by side covered parking at Aven. Amenities include a saltwater lap pool with cabanas, beach volleyball court, basketball half-court, fitness center, business center, multiple BBQ areas, and pet care stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 South GRAND Avenue have any available units?
1100 South GRAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 South GRAND Avenue have?
Some of 1100 South GRAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 South GRAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1100 South GRAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 South GRAND Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 South GRAND Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1100 South GRAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1100 South GRAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 1100 South GRAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 South GRAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 South GRAND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1100 South GRAND Avenue has a pool.
Does 1100 South GRAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1100 South GRAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 South GRAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 South GRAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
