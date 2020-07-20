110 DUDLEY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Dubbed the "Bamboo Garden Apartment at 110 Dudley" this property is located in one of the best possible beachside neighborhoods. A few steps to Main Street, Rose Avenue, Abbot Kinney, the famed Venice Beach Boardwalk and all the nearby restaurants, shopping and nightlife provide the ultimate beach lifestyle. This thoughtfully designed one bedroom apartment brings the outside in with a wall of french doors and large windows facing a private bamboo garden. The open kitchen to a living room layout is great for entertaining. Exceptional master closets, additional storage, inside washer & dryer and a parking spot add great value to this special home. The property could be available furnished with warm and stylish furnishings. Friendly neighbors are all around this small controlled access building, you will love living at 110 Dudley. Property could be available unfurnished for an additional charge.