All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 110 DUDLEY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
110 DUDLEY Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:13 AM

110 DUDLEY Avenue

110 E Dudley Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

110 E Dudley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Dubbed the "Bamboo Garden Apartment at 110 Dudley" this property is located in one of the best possible beachside neighborhoods. A few steps to Main Street, Rose Avenue, Abbot Kinney, the famed Venice Beach Boardwalk and all the nearby restaurants, shopping and nightlife provide the ultimate beach lifestyle. This thoughtfully designed one bedroom apartment brings the outside in with a wall of french doors and large windows facing a private bamboo garden. The open kitchen to a living room layout is great for entertaining. Exceptional master closets, additional storage, inside washer & dryer and a parking spot add great value to this special home. The property could be available furnished with warm and stylish furnishings. Friendly neighbors are all around this small controlled access building, you will love living at 110 Dudley. Property could be available unfurnished for an additional charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 DUDLEY Avenue have any available units?
110 DUDLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 DUDLEY Avenue have?
Some of 110 DUDLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 DUDLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
110 DUDLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 DUDLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 110 DUDLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 110 DUDLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 110 DUDLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 110 DUDLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 DUDLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 DUDLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 110 DUDLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 110 DUDLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 110 DUDLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 110 DUDLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 DUDLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College