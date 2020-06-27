All apartments in Los Angeles
10966 ROCHESTER Avenue
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:18 AM

10966 ROCHESTER Avenue

10966 Rochester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10966 Rochester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Modern and spacious 1 bed, 1 bath sunny apartment with stylish remodeled kitchen and bathroom, open floor plan, balcony, w/d inside unit, and community pool and hot tub. Includes 65 inch TV in living room, lots of natural light, and tandem parking for 2 cars! Great location and building. Close to Westwood Village, Century City, Beverly Hills, and Brentwood with easy access to the 405 freeway, and just 2 exits north of the 10 freeway. Less than a block away from Westwood Park, which has a playground, soccer field, outdoor track, basketball and tennis courts. Available NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10966 ROCHESTER Avenue have any available units?
10966 ROCHESTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10966 ROCHESTER Avenue have?
Some of 10966 ROCHESTER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10966 ROCHESTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10966 ROCHESTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10966 ROCHESTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10966 ROCHESTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10966 ROCHESTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10966 ROCHESTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 10966 ROCHESTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10966 ROCHESTER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10966 ROCHESTER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10966 ROCHESTER Avenue has a pool.
Does 10966 ROCHESTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10966 ROCHESTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10966 ROCHESTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10966 ROCHESTER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
