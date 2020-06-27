10966 ROCHESTER Avenue

Amenities

Modern and spacious 1 bed, 1 bath sunny apartment with stylish remodeled kitchen and bathroom, open floor plan, balcony, w/d inside unit, and community pool and hot tub. Includes 65 inch TV in living room, lots of natural light, and tandem parking for 2 cars! Great location and building. Close to Westwood Village, Century City, Beverly Hills, and Brentwood with easy access to the 405 freeway, and just 2 exits north of the 10 freeway. Less than a block away from Westwood Park, which has a playground, soccer field, outdoor track, basketball and tennis courts. Available NOW.