10961 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Mar Vista
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Unit 8 Available 03/10/20 Great Location - Property Id: 226528
large and spacious newly renovated unit. custom cabintry and beatiful kitchen. big bedroom with lots of closet space. mostly residential area. parking inside and always parking available on the street. close to Culver City and the I-10 and I-405. excellent view from balcony.MUST SEE!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226528 Property Id 226528
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5573464)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10961 Palms Blvd 8 have any available units?
10961 Palms Blvd 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.