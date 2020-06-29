All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

10961 Palms Blvd 8

10961 Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10961 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Unit 8 Available 03/10/20 Great Location - Property Id: 226528

large and spacious newly renovated unit. custom cabintry and beatiful kitchen. big bedroom with lots of closet space. mostly residential area. parking inside and always parking available on the street. close to Culver City and the I-10 and I-405. excellent view from balcony.MUST SEE!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226528
Property Id 226528

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5573464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10961 Palms Blvd 8 have any available units?
10961 Palms Blvd 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10961 Palms Blvd 8 have?
Some of 10961 Palms Blvd 8's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10961 Palms Blvd 8 currently offering any rent specials?
10961 Palms Blvd 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10961 Palms Blvd 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10961 Palms Blvd 8 is pet friendly.
Does 10961 Palms Blvd 8 offer parking?
Yes, 10961 Palms Blvd 8 offers parking.
Does 10961 Palms Blvd 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10961 Palms Blvd 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10961 Palms Blvd 8 have a pool?
No, 10961 Palms Blvd 8 does not have a pool.
Does 10961 Palms Blvd 8 have accessible units?
No, 10961 Palms Blvd 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 10961 Palms Blvd 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10961 Palms Blvd 8 has units with dishwashers.
