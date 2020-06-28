10955 Burnet Avenue

Amenities

Do not miss this beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home with large a living space and gorgeous new kitchen. Owner has spent 6 months remodeling and updating every inch of this home. All new designer colored flooring throughout sets the stage for a spacious kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, built in desk and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has great closet space and the hallway has built in storage next to the washer and dryer hookups. Fresh paint and brand new A/C system make this home the perfect place to call home! Outside this home is tons of parking, a 1 car garage turned into a private getaway space with tons of extra storage and a back yard that will be your new Oasis awaiting lazy weekends and family gatherings! (This is for the front house ONLY. Back unit has already been rented)