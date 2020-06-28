All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:26 AM

10955 Burnet Avenue

10955 Burnet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10955 Burnet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Do not miss this beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home with large a living space and gorgeous new kitchen. Owner has spent 6 months remodeling and updating every inch of this home. All new designer colored flooring throughout sets the stage for a spacious kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, built in desk and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has great closet space and the hallway has built in storage next to the washer and dryer hookups. Fresh paint and brand new A/C system make this home the perfect place to call home! Outside this home is tons of parking, a 1 car garage turned into a private getaway space with tons of extra storage and a back yard that will be your new Oasis awaiting lazy weekends and family gatherings! (This is for the front house ONLY. Back unit has already been rented)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10955 Burnet Avenue have any available units?
10955 Burnet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10955 Burnet Avenue have?
Some of 10955 Burnet Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10955 Burnet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10955 Burnet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10955 Burnet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10955 Burnet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10955 Burnet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10955 Burnet Avenue offers parking.
Does 10955 Burnet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10955 Burnet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10955 Burnet Avenue have a pool?
No, 10955 Burnet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10955 Burnet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10955 Burnet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10955 Burnet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10955 Burnet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
