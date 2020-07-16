All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10952 Kittridge Street

10952 Kittridge Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10952 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $3900 · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
North Hollywood Living—
Live, work, and play in North Hollywood. This two-story home features three-bedrooms, three-baths, with nearly 1,700 sqft of living space.
Summer is here, and the outside patio is perfect for a BBQ or an idyllic retreat to sit and enjoy your morning coffee. Parking is off-street in the large attached double garage. Downstairs features a gourmet kitchen with state of the art appliances, custom cabinets with loads of storage space, granite counter-tops, and large pantry. Add the flexibility of an open floor plan with natural light—plenty of room for a large dining room table, oversized furniture, and TV. Upstairs you will find the Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a full bathroom, and there are two large bedrooms, a bathroom, and an office to work from home. You also get a laundry room, new wood floors throughout, Aquasana Rhino Whole House Water Filtration System, and central AC/Heat. This beautiful home offers way too much to list. North Hollywood, located in the San Fernando Valley, bordered by other Valley neighborhoods like Valley Village, Burbank, Van Nuys, and Studio City. Minutes from cafes and eateries at the NoHo Arts District (8-min), and the coming soon shopping at NoHo West (7-min). Easy access to the Metro Train Red Line and the Orange Line. Walking distance to shops, grocery stores, and cafes.
*Can be delivered furnished or unfurnished.
For showing appointments, call Anthony Lopez 323-273-5567.
Virtual Tour available
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8cZqv66Tsfv

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10952-kittridge-st-north-hollywood-ca-91606-usa/207f8be9-808f-406e-988c-ceb514d305cb

(RLNE5855964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10952 Kittridge Street have any available units?
10952 Kittridge Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10952 Kittridge Street have?
Some of 10952 Kittridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10952 Kittridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
10952 Kittridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10952 Kittridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 10952 Kittridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10952 Kittridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 10952 Kittridge Street offers parking.
Does 10952 Kittridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10952 Kittridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10952 Kittridge Street have a pool?
No, 10952 Kittridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 10952 Kittridge Street have accessible units?
No, 10952 Kittridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10952 Kittridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10952 Kittridge Street has units with dishwashers.
