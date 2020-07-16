10952 Kittridge Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

North Hollywood Living—

Live, work, and play in North Hollywood. This two-story home features three-bedrooms, three-baths, with nearly 1,700 sqft of living space.

Summer is here, and the outside patio is perfect for a BBQ or an idyllic retreat to sit and enjoy your morning coffee. Parking is off-street in the large attached double garage. Downstairs features a gourmet kitchen with state of the art appliances, custom cabinets with loads of storage space, granite counter-tops, and large pantry. Add the flexibility of an open floor plan with natural light—plenty of room for a large dining room table, oversized furniture, and TV. Upstairs you will find the Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a full bathroom, and there are two large bedrooms, a bathroom, and an office to work from home. You also get a laundry room, new wood floors throughout, Aquasana Rhino Whole House Water Filtration System, and central AC/Heat. This beautiful home offers way too much to list. North Hollywood, located in the San Fernando Valley, bordered by other Valley neighborhoods like Valley Village, Burbank, Van Nuys, and Studio City. Minutes from cafes and eateries at the NoHo Arts District (8-min), and the coming soon shopping at NoHo West (7-min). Easy access to the Metro Train Red Line and the Orange Line. Walking distance to shops, grocery stores, and cafes.

*Can be delivered furnished or unfurnished.

For showing appointments, call Anthony Lopez 323-273-5567.

Virtual Tour available

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8cZqv66Tsfv



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10952-kittridge-st-north-hollywood-ca-91606-usa/207f8be9-808f-406e-988c-ceb514d305cb



(RLNE5855964)