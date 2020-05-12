10950 Bloomfield St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool pool table bike storage garage

216 Available 07/10/20 Luxurious building only 3 years



33 units very very quiet



FIRST MONTh FREE



GET FIRST MONTH FREE and move to fabulous great apartment building



Luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, full size

Full size washer and dryer at the unit.

Gourmet kitchens are complete with granite counters, custom cabinets.

appliances stainless steel micro, dishwasher, refrigerator.

Hardwood and tile flooring. Walk in closet, mirrored closet doors.

dual pane windows,



Ceiling heights are 9'-4"

Gated parking 2 parking spot and bicycle racks.

Center fitness, pool table,



Pats welcome with deposit $500 and monthly payment $50



Conveniently located near the 101/134 & 170 fwy and centrally located to get

to Downtown, Glendale and Hollywood.

Minutes to Trader Joe's, Gelsons, Vons, CVS Pharmacy, Universal City Walk and

restaurants.

Elementary School Rio Vista Elementary

Junior High Walter Reed

High School North Hollywood High



For more information please feel free to contact me 3108008070



(RLNE4810681)