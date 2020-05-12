All apartments in Los Angeles
10950 Bloomfield St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:08 PM

10950 Bloomfield St

10950 Bloomfield Street · (310) 800-8070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10950 Bloomfield Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. Jul 10

$2,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
garage
216 Available 07/10/20 Luxurious building only 3 years

33 units very very quiet

FIRST MONTh FREE

GET FIRST MONTH FREE and move to fabulous great apartment building

Luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, full size
Full size washer and dryer at the unit.
Gourmet kitchens are complete with granite counters, custom cabinets.
appliances stainless steel micro, dishwasher, refrigerator.
Hardwood and tile flooring. Walk in closet, mirrored closet doors.
dual pane windows,

Ceiling heights are 9'-4"
Gated parking 2 parking spot and bicycle racks.
Center fitness, pool table,

Pats welcome with deposit $500 and monthly payment $50

Conveniently located near the 101/134 & 170 fwy and centrally located to get
to Downtown, Glendale and Hollywood.
Minutes to Trader Joe's, Gelsons, Vons, CVS Pharmacy, Universal City Walk and
restaurants.
Elementary School Rio Vista Elementary
Junior High Walter Reed
High School North Hollywood High

For more information please feel free to contact me 3108008070

(RLNE4810681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10950 Bloomfield St have any available units?
10950 Bloomfield St has a unit available for $2,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10950 Bloomfield St have?
Some of 10950 Bloomfield St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10950 Bloomfield St currently offering any rent specials?
10950 Bloomfield St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10950 Bloomfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10950 Bloomfield St is pet friendly.
Does 10950 Bloomfield St offer parking?
Yes, 10950 Bloomfield St does offer parking.
Does 10950 Bloomfield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10950 Bloomfield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10950 Bloomfield St have a pool?
Yes, 10950 Bloomfield St has a pool.
Does 10950 Bloomfield St have accessible units?
No, 10950 Bloomfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 10950 Bloomfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10950 Bloomfield St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10950 Bloomfield St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

