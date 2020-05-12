10950 Bloomfield St

Amenities
216 Available 07/10/20 Luxurious building only 3 years
33 units very very quiet
FIRST MONTh FREE
GET FIRST MONTH FREE and move to fabulous great apartment building
Luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, full size
Full size washer and dryer at the unit.
Gourmet kitchens are complete with granite counters, custom cabinets.
appliances stainless steel micro, dishwasher, refrigerator.
Hardwood and tile flooring. Walk in closet, mirrored closet doors.
dual pane windows,
Ceiling heights are 9'-4"
Gated parking 2 parking spot and bicycle racks.
Center fitness, pool table,
Pats welcome with deposit $500 and monthly payment $50
Conveniently located near the 101/134 & 170 fwy and centrally located to get
to Downtown, Glendale and Hollywood.
Minutes to Trader Joe's, Gelsons, Vons, CVS Pharmacy, Universal City Walk and
restaurants.
Elementary School Rio Vista Elementary
Junior High Walter Reed
High School North Hollywood High
For more information please feel free to contact me 3108008070
(RLNE4810681)