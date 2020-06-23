All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10947 Canoga Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10947 Canoga Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10947 Canoga Ave

10947 N Canoga Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10947 N Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Soon! Expected mid January

5 bedroom 4 bath home with over 3500 sq ft of space. Home is being prepped for rental but should be available soon. $4950 rent $4950 deposit.

This property is zoned for Horses or farming. There is a two acre field behind home. There is also a agro-water meter for farming. The field and front house are separated by a fence and has access thru front property and from side street. Would make the ideal ranch, boutique farm or? The deal with the rear field: IF tenant has a use for it, it will be included for free but tenant must maintain field. If tenant has no need for field, then it will be excluded from lease.

This is a large beautiful home expected to be ready mid January

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10947 Canoga Ave have any available units?
10947 Canoga Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10947 Canoga Ave have?
Some of 10947 Canoga Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10947 Canoga Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10947 Canoga Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10947 Canoga Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10947 Canoga Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10947 Canoga Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10947 Canoga Ave offers parking.
Does 10947 Canoga Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10947 Canoga Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10947 Canoga Ave have a pool?
No, 10947 Canoga Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10947 Canoga Ave have accessible units?
No, 10947 Canoga Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10947 Canoga Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10947 Canoga Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College