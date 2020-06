Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY FAMILY HOME.GREAT LOCATION , NEW PAINT, NEW HEAT AND AIR.HIGH CEILING, LARGE LEAVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, FAMILY ROOM, BREAKFAST NOOK, BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM, LARGE KITCHEN WITH GRANET COUNTER TOP, VERY LIGHT AND BRIGHT, GREAT FLOOR PLAN, VERY LARGE BACKYARD FOR KIDS TO PLAY, TWOO BEDROOMS DOWNSTAIRS AND FOUR BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, NEW GARAGE DOOR, BEST HIGH SCHOOL NUMBER ONE FOR THE EIGHT YEARS IN USA (GRANADA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL), VERY QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD.