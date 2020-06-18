10942 KITTRIDGE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4+3 stand-alone townhouse-style home in newer, 2014 Noho development. This 2-story, 2000 sq ft home features a designer kitchen with GE stainless steel appliances and large open living/dining room with plantation shutters that opens to a private patio. Wood flooring downstairs; plus carpet upstairs and in bedrooms. The upstairs den boasts a 100" retractable projection screen and state-of-the-art Sony projector and built-in speakers. Spacious master suite features a large bathroom and generous walk-in closet. One of the 4 bedrooms upstairs has been converted to a large walk-in closet, or could be used as an office. Enjoy mountain views from third bedroom and den. Laundry room upstairs features full sized washer/dryer. Upstairs bathroom has dual sinks. Attached 2-car garage with ample storage. Nicely landscaped with orange and lime trees in front of house. The home is located at the end of the complex and is very quiet.