Los Angeles, CA
10942 KITTRIDGE Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

10942 KITTRIDGE Street

10942 Kittridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

10942 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4+3 stand-alone townhouse-style home in newer, 2014 Noho development. This 2-story, 2000 sq ft home features a designer kitchen with GE stainless steel appliances and large open living/dining room with plantation shutters that opens to a private patio. Wood flooring downstairs; plus carpet upstairs and in bedrooms. The upstairs den boasts a 100" retractable projection screen and state-of-the-art Sony projector and built-in speakers. Spacious master suite features a large bathroom and generous walk-in closet. One of the 4 bedrooms upstairs has been converted to a large walk-in closet, or could be used as an office. Enjoy mountain views from third bedroom and den. Laundry room upstairs features full sized washer/dryer. Upstairs bathroom has dual sinks. Attached 2-car garage with ample storage. Nicely landscaped with orange and lime trees in front of house. The home is located at the end of the complex and is very quiet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10942 KITTRIDGE Street have any available units?
10942 KITTRIDGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10942 KITTRIDGE Street have?
Some of 10942 KITTRIDGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10942 KITTRIDGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
10942 KITTRIDGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10942 KITTRIDGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 10942 KITTRIDGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10942 KITTRIDGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 10942 KITTRIDGE Street offers parking.
Does 10942 KITTRIDGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10942 KITTRIDGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10942 KITTRIDGE Street have a pool?
No, 10942 KITTRIDGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 10942 KITTRIDGE Street have accessible units?
No, 10942 KITTRIDGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10942 KITTRIDGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10942 KITTRIDGE Street has units with dishwashers.
