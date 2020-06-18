10913 Fruitland Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/29/19 Enjoy a luxurious apartment community in Studio City, CA, south of Ventura Blvd., with a welcoming environment. Nestled in the hills of Studio City, in between Runyon Canyon and Fryman Canyon, our ideal location in the valley places you within walking distance of some of the city's most coveted places. Universal Studios and City Walk, as well as some of the areas' best shopping, including Nail Garden, Starbucks, Ralphs "Fresh Fare", Wells Fargo, Rite Aid, and Jamba Juice are all right across the street. Let's not forget the plethora of famous Sushi restaurants, as well as the many others along restaurant row on Ventura Blvd..



Choose from one of our sixty spacious One Bedroom, or Jr. One Bedroom floor plans. Uniquely designed with the amenities you deserve, our community strives to make your life a little easier. Our open area floor plans all have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel refrigerators, microwave over oven, dishwashers, and ovens, as well as dark wood vinyl planking floors, quality blinds, large counter space for entertaining, and spacious balconies. These are just a few of the exciting features included with each home.



Studio City Hills' exceptional location and personal service creates a residential setting of unparalleled quality and value. Amenities include a beautiful pool and grill, controlled access, laundry facility, elevator, assigned parking, and more. Pets are also welcome! We're located near the NoHo Arts District with easy access to the 101 freeway, 134 freeway, 170 freeway, North Hollywood, the heart of Studio City, and walking distance to the Metro station.



We host resident activities, as well as strive to continue to improve our community through thoughtful and gracious relationships with our residents. Schedule a tour of our community and see why we're considered a hidden gem in Studio City



