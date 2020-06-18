All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:34 PM

10913 Fruitland Drive

10913 W Fruitland Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10913 W Fruitland Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/29/19 Enjoy a luxurious apartment community in Studio City, CA, south of Ventura Blvd., with a welcoming environment. Nestled in the hills of Studio City, in between Runyon Canyon and Fryman Canyon, our ideal location in the valley places you within walking distance of some of the city's most coveted places. Universal Studios and City Walk, as well as some of the areas' best shopping, including Nail Garden, Starbucks, Ralphs "Fresh Fare", Wells Fargo, Rite Aid, and Jamba Juice are all right across the street. Let's not forget the plethora of famous Sushi restaurants, as well as the many others along restaurant row on Ventura Blvd..

Choose from one of our sixty spacious One Bedroom, or Jr. One Bedroom floor plans. Uniquely designed with the amenities you deserve, our community strives to make your life a little easier. Our open area floor plans all have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel refrigerators, microwave over oven, dishwashers, and ovens, as well as dark wood vinyl planking floors, quality blinds, large counter space for entertaining, and spacious balconies. These are just a few of the exciting features included with each home.

Studio City Hills' exceptional location and personal service creates a residential setting of unparalleled quality and value. Amenities include a beautiful pool and grill, controlled access, laundry facility, elevator, assigned parking, and more. Pets are also welcome! We're located near the NoHo Arts District with easy access to the 101 freeway, 134 freeway, 170 freeway, North Hollywood, the heart of Studio City, and walking distance to the Metro station.

We host resident activities, as well as strive to continue to improve our community through thoughtful and gracious relationships with our residents. Schedule a tour of our community and see why we're considered a hidden gem in Studio City

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25442

(RLNE4947896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10913 Fruitland Drive have any available units?
10913 Fruitland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10913 Fruitland Drive have?
Some of 10913 Fruitland Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10913 Fruitland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10913 Fruitland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10913 Fruitland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10913 Fruitland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10913 Fruitland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10913 Fruitland Drive offers parking.
Does 10913 Fruitland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10913 Fruitland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10913 Fruitland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10913 Fruitland Drive has a pool.
Does 10913 Fruitland Drive have accessible units?
No, 10913 Fruitland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10913 Fruitland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10913 Fruitland Drive has units with dishwashers.
