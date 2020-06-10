10909 Hartsook St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage garage media room

New building 2017



27 units

FIRST MONTH FREE

Now available 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL SIZE BATHROOM big apartment



Unit has hardwood floor and carpets in the rooms. Modern Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, oven cook top, microwave) and granite counters top.

Full size washer and Dryer. walk in closet. Mirrored closet doors. High ceiling.Private balconies.



Telephone controlled entry system, 2 tandem parking spots gated, and bicycle racks.



Close to Ventura, easy access to the 101, 134, 170 freeways, near universal studios, close to shopping

Minutes to Trader Joe's, Gelsons, Vons, CVS Pharmacy, Universal City Walk,

Falcon Theater, Coffee Bean, Starbucks and many more luxury boutiques and premier restaurants.



Elementary School -- Rio Vista Elementary

Junior High -- Walter Reed

High School -- North Hollywood High.



Additional $30 a month for trash.



Pets friendly. With deposit $500 and monthly payment $50



For more information or questions please feel free to contact at 3108008070

Thank you



(RLNE4807419)