Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

10909 Hartsook St

10909 Hartsook Street · (310) 800-8070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10909 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$3,470

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
New building 2017

27 units
FIRST MONTH FREE
Now available 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL SIZE BATHROOM big apartment

Unit has hardwood floor and carpets in the rooms. Modern Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, oven cook top, microwave) and granite counters top.
Full size washer and Dryer. walk in closet. Mirrored closet doors. High ceiling.Private balconies.

Telephone controlled entry system, 2 tandem parking spots gated, and bicycle racks.

Close to Ventura, easy access to the 101, 134, 170 freeways, near universal studios, close to shopping
Minutes to Trader Joe's, Gelsons, Vons, CVS Pharmacy, Universal City Walk,
Falcon Theater, Coffee Bean, Starbucks and many more luxury boutiques and premier restaurants.

Elementary School -- Rio Vista Elementary
Junior High -- Walter Reed
High School -- North Hollywood High.

Additional $30 a month for trash.

Pets friendly. With deposit $500 and monthly payment $50

For more information or questions please feel free to contact at 3108008070
Thank you

(RLNE4807419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10909 Hartsook St have any available units?
10909 Hartsook St has a unit available for $3,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10909 Hartsook St have?
Some of 10909 Hartsook St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10909 Hartsook St currently offering any rent specials?
10909 Hartsook St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10909 Hartsook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10909 Hartsook St is pet friendly.
Does 10909 Hartsook St offer parking?
Yes, 10909 Hartsook St does offer parking.
Does 10909 Hartsook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10909 Hartsook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10909 Hartsook St have a pool?
No, 10909 Hartsook St does not have a pool.
Does 10909 Hartsook St have accessible units?
No, 10909 Hartsook St does not have accessible units.
Does 10909 Hartsook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10909 Hartsook St has units with dishwashers.
