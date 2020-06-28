10865 Olinda Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don't miss this opportunity! Private gated home with RV access, charming curb appeal with lovely front yard landscaping. (Home is 3 bed plus 2 bed and bath add on). This well-maintained home offers many upgrades throughout. Some include; dual pane windows, newly repainted and re-stucco exterior, replaced HVAC, granite counter tops w/ decorative tile backsplash, refaced kitchen cabinets, tile and hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting in kitchen, and newer garage door. Both bathrooms were remodeled with travertine and ceramic tile flooring. The nice size backyard offers a refreshing pool and pool cottage. Lots of fruit trees, including; 3 types of lemon, orange, guava, lime, apple, and peach. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. Make this home yours today!