All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10865 Olinda Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10865 Olinda Street
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

10865 Olinda Street

10865 Olinda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10865 Olinda Street, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss this opportunity! Private gated home with RV access, charming curb appeal with lovely front yard landscaping. (Home is 3 bed plus 2 bed and bath add on). This well-maintained home offers many upgrades throughout. Some include; dual pane windows, newly repainted and re-stucco exterior, replaced HVAC, granite counter tops w/ decorative tile backsplash, refaced kitchen cabinets, tile and hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting in kitchen, and newer garage door. Both bathrooms were remodeled with travertine and ceramic tile flooring. The nice size backyard offers a refreshing pool and pool cottage. Lots of fruit trees, including; 3 types of lemon, orange, guava, lime, apple, and peach. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. Make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10865 Olinda Street have any available units?
10865 Olinda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10865 Olinda Street have?
Some of 10865 Olinda Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10865 Olinda Street currently offering any rent specials?
10865 Olinda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10865 Olinda Street pet-friendly?
No, 10865 Olinda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10865 Olinda Street offer parking?
Yes, 10865 Olinda Street offers parking.
Does 10865 Olinda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10865 Olinda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10865 Olinda Street have a pool?
Yes, 10865 Olinda Street has a pool.
Does 10865 Olinda Street have accessible units?
No, 10865 Olinda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10865 Olinda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10865 Olinda Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College