10844 ROCHESTER Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisite 4 bed + office/4 bath Contemporary located in the heart of Westwood. High ceilings create elegance and natural light floods the public rooms, creating warmth throughout. Grand living room blends seamlessly with the dining room and kitchen presenting the perfect combination of grandeur and functionality, an entertainer's paradise. Chef's kitchen boasts top of the line appliances, breakfast bar and separate breakfast area. Master suite is the ultimate retreat with a custom fireplace, oversized walk in closet and separate seating area. Impeccable master bathroom epitomizes luxury. Two additional en-suite bedrooms and loft complete the upstairs level. Separate office and downstairs guest room. Generous yard. Two car garage. A one of a kind masterpiece not to be missed.