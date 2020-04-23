All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 21 2019 at 11:13 AM

10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue

10830 Massachusetts Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10830 Massachusetts Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
Enjoy a life of luxury and sophistication. The spacious living room with fireplace and formal dining room feature marble flooring, high ceilings and French doors leading to a private terrace. The impressive open-plan chef's kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line Viking appliances and solid wood cabinetry. The Master Suite features polished wood flooring; fireplace; adjoining office; en-suite bathroom with inlaid marble tiling; French doors and a walk-in closet. The second bedroom features polished wood flooring and en-suite bathroom. Additional amenities include informal dining area with custom wood built-ins, washer & dryer, security system, ample storage and a ~ bathroom off the hallway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have any available units?
10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have?
Some of 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue offer parking?
No, 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have a pool?
No, 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10830 MASSACHUSETTS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
