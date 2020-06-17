10777 Wilshire

Amenities
Immerse yourself in the luxury and thoughtful design touches of the 7th floor penthouse at The Liddel on the Wilshire Corridor. This is a superbly sophisticated, contemporary residence with dual-master suites, open, airy and bright south-facing views, soaring ceilings and European sensibility. The chef's kitchen features Jamie Bush custom-designed millwork with integrated Miele appliances and signature kitchen island. Additional Jamie Bush-curated details include wide-plank, white oak floors, terrazzo bathroom flooring, custom vanities and Atelier de Troupe light fixtures. The Liddel offers 24-hour concierge, private, enclosed motor court with valet, EV charging stations, a club lounge, wine room, catering kitchen, dining room, fitness studio and rooftop terrace with sweeping of Westwood and the nearby hillside areas. Distinctive, alluring and inviting. Don't miss it!