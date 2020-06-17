10777 Wilshire

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony hardwood floors gym 24hr concierge clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym valet service wine room

Immerse yourself in the luxury and thoughtful design touches of the 7th floor penthouse at The Liddel on the Wilshire Corridor. This is a superbly sophisticated, contemporary residence with dual-master suites, open, airy and bright south-facing views, soaring ceilings and European sensibility. The chef's kitchen features Jamie Bush custom-designed millwork with integrated Miele appliances and signature kitchen island. Additional Jamie Bush-curated details include wide-plank, white oak floors, terrazzo bathroom flooring, custom vanities and Atelier de Troupe light fixtures. The Liddel offers 24-hour concierge, private, enclosed motor court with valet, EV charging stations, a club lounge, wine room, catering kitchen, dining room, fitness studio and rooftop terrace with sweeping of Westwood and the nearby hillside areas. Distinctive, alluring and inviting. Don't miss it!