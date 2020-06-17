All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10777 Wilshire.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10777 Wilshire
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:44 PM

10777 Wilshire

10777 Wilshire Boulevard · (424) 274-2533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10777 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH 703 · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
24hr concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
valet service
wine room
Immerse yourself in the luxury and thoughtful design touches of the 7th floor penthouse at The Liddel on the Wilshire Corridor. This is a superbly sophisticated, contemporary residence with dual-master suites, open, airy and bright south-facing views, soaring ceilings and European sensibility. The chef's kitchen features Jamie Bush custom-designed millwork with integrated Miele appliances and signature kitchen island. Additional Jamie Bush-curated details include wide-plank, white oak floors, terrazzo bathroom flooring, custom vanities and Atelier de Troupe light fixtures. The Liddel offers 24-hour concierge, private, enclosed motor court with valet, EV charging stations, a club lounge, wine room, catering kitchen, dining room, fitness studio and rooftop terrace with sweeping of Westwood and the nearby hillside areas. Distinctive, alluring and inviting. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10777 Wilshire have any available units?
10777 Wilshire has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10777 Wilshire have?
Some of 10777 Wilshire's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10777 Wilshire currently offering any rent specials?
10777 Wilshire isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10777 Wilshire pet-friendly?
No, 10777 Wilshire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10777 Wilshire offer parking?
No, 10777 Wilshire does not offer parking.
Does 10777 Wilshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10777 Wilshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10777 Wilshire have a pool?
No, 10777 Wilshire does not have a pool.
Does 10777 Wilshire have accessible units?
No, 10777 Wilshire does not have accessible units.
Does 10777 Wilshire have units with dishwashers?
No, 10777 Wilshire does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10777 Wilshire?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity