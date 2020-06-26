10777 Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge gym parking valet service

Look no further!! Come live a FULL-SERVICE LUXURY lifestyle in this BRAND NEW unit in the Liddel. As you enter through the door, you are greeted with a BRIGHT and OPEN floor plan. CONTEMPORARY kitchen and SPACIOUS living room and dining room leads into the PRIVATE PATIO provides an abundance space. This home is fully equipped with DUAL SUITES, both, with walk-in closets. Building offers concierge, valet, fitness center, rooftop deck, . Just minutes away from Beverly Hills & walking

distance to Westwood Village, shops, restaurants, & cinemas. Unit comes with two dedicated parking spaces. Minutes away from Freeway, Markets, Restaurants, Beaches, and everything else you need.



Featuring unit 501 of the Liddell. A full-service luxury lifestyle building with amazing amenities such as concierge, valet, first

class fitness center, rooftop deck, executive conference center and more. Just minutes away from Beverly Hills & walking

distance to Westwood Village, shops, restaurants, & cinemas. Unit features wide-plank white oak floors. Washer Dryer & Wine

fridge in unit. Pictures are from staged model unit. Unit comes with two dedicated parking spaces. Immediate occupancy upon

approved application. Don't miss the opportunity!