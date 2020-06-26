All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:49 PM

10777 Wilshire

10777 Wilshire Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

10777 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
valet service
Look no further!! Come live a FULL-SERVICE LUXURY lifestyle in this BRAND NEW unit in the Liddel. As you enter through the door, you are greeted with a BRIGHT and OPEN floor plan. CONTEMPORARY kitchen and SPACIOUS living room and dining room leads into the PRIVATE PATIO provides an abundance space. This home is fully equipped with DUAL SUITES, both, with walk-in closets. Building offers concierge, valet, fitness center, rooftop deck, . Just minutes away from Beverly Hills & walking
distance to Westwood Village, shops, restaurants, & cinemas. Unit comes with two dedicated parking spaces. Minutes away from Freeway, Markets, Restaurants, Beaches, and everything else you need.

Featuring unit 501 of the Liddell. A full-service luxury lifestyle building with amazing amenities such as concierge, valet, first
class fitness center, rooftop deck, executive conference center and more. Just minutes away from Beverly Hills & walking
distance to Westwood Village, shops, restaurants, & cinemas. Unit features wide-plank white oak floors. Washer Dryer & Wine
fridge in unit. Pictures are from staged model unit. Unit comes with two dedicated parking spaces. Immediate occupancy upon
approved application. Don't miss the opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10777 Wilshire have any available units?
10777 Wilshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10777 Wilshire have?
Some of 10777 Wilshire's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10777 Wilshire currently offering any rent specials?
10777 Wilshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10777 Wilshire pet-friendly?
No, 10777 Wilshire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10777 Wilshire offer parking?
Yes, 10777 Wilshire offers parking.
Does 10777 Wilshire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10777 Wilshire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10777 Wilshire have a pool?
No, 10777 Wilshire does not have a pool.
Does 10777 Wilshire have accessible units?
No, 10777 Wilshire does not have accessible units.
Does 10777 Wilshire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10777 Wilshire has units with dishwashers.
