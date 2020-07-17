10753 Palms Blvd 1

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 302152



Come see this wonderful renovated 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Palms and just over a mile from wonderful downtown Culver City and 1/2 a mile from the metro. Assigned parking, granite countertops, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space plus extra storage! Also easy access to the nearby beaches, airport, UCLA and the 10 and 405 freeways. Trader Joe's just down the street walking distance!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10753-palms-blvd-los-angeles-ca-unit-1/302152

Property Id 302152



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5953716)