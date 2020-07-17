All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

10753 Palms Blvd 1

10753 Palms Boulevard · (818) 917-6442
Location

10753 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 302152

Come see this wonderful renovated 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Palms and just over a mile from wonderful downtown Culver City and 1/2 a mile from the metro. Assigned parking, granite countertops, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space plus extra storage! Also easy access to the nearby beaches, airport, UCLA and the 10 and 405 freeways. Trader Joe's just down the street walking distance!
Property Id 302152

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

