10749 Wellworth Ave.
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

10749 Wellworth Ave.

10749 Wellworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10749 Wellworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
WESTWOOD 4-BR/ 3-1/2-BATH w/ Pool, Fireplaces, Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher), Washer & Dryer, Central Air, 2-CAR GARAGE! - OPEN HOUSE- FEBRUARY 25th from 1pm-2pm

Ready for move in!! Great Westwood location minutes to Century City and Brentwood! Walk to UCLA and Westwood Village! Completely Remodeled 4 Bedroom/ 3- Bath Home with Heated Pool. This beautiful home features 2 Fireplaces, Caesar Stone Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, including Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Hardwood Floors, Formal Dining Room, Central Air/ Heat, and 2-Car Garage. Perfect home for entertaining family and guests. A must see! Conveniently-located just south of Wilshire Blvd. Pets allowed.

For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.299.7215- or email MCardona@eglproperties.com. After hours, please contact Claudia Macias at 310.922-0736 or email cmacias@eglproperties.com or Merline at mmartinez@eglproperties.com!

(RLNE1956213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10749 Wellworth Ave. have any available units?
10749 Wellworth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10749 Wellworth Ave. have?
Some of 10749 Wellworth Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10749 Wellworth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10749 Wellworth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10749 Wellworth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10749 Wellworth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 10749 Wellworth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10749 Wellworth Ave. offers parking.
Does 10749 Wellworth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10749 Wellworth Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10749 Wellworth Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 10749 Wellworth Ave. has a pool.
Does 10749 Wellworth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10749 Wellworth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10749 Wellworth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10749 Wellworth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
