10749 Wellworth Ave.

Amenities
WESTWOOD 4-BR/ 3-1/2-BATH w/ Pool, Fireplaces, Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher), Washer & Dryer, Central Air, 2-CAR GARAGE! - OPEN HOUSE- FEBRUARY 25th from 1pm-2pm
Ready for move in!! Great Westwood location minutes to Century City and Brentwood! Walk to UCLA and Westwood Village! Completely Remodeled 4 Bedroom/ 3- Bath Home with Heated Pool. This beautiful home features 2 Fireplaces, Caesar Stone Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, including Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Hardwood Floors, Formal Dining Room, Central Air/ Heat, and 2-Car Garage. Perfect home for entertaining family and guests. A must see! Conveniently-located just south of Wilshire Blvd. Pets allowed.
For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.299.7215- or email MCardona@eglproperties.com. After hours, please contact Claudia Macias at 310.922-0736 or email cmacias@eglproperties.com or Merline at mmartinez@eglproperties.com!
(RLNE1956213)