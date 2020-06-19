10749 Lawler Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Mar Vista 2-Bedroom/ 2.5-Baths (Front View) Townhome-Style features a Gas Fireplace, Balcony, Complete Kitchen (Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Ample Cabinet Space), Stackable Washer & Dryer inside, Gated Building, and 2 Parking Spaces next to each other. Cats or small pets okay with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. Near the 10 FWY and minutes to Culver City, Venice Beach, Century City Outdoor Mall, West Hollywood, Schools, Supermarkets, Restaurants, Shops, Movie Theater, and More. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, please first text Cris Gunther at 310.904.3139- or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

