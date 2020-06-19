All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10749 Lawler Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10749 Lawler Street
Last updated July 7 2019 at 3:58 AM

10749 Lawler Street

10749 Lawler Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10749 Lawler Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Mar Vista 2-Bedroom/ 2.5-Baths (Front View) Townhome-Style features a Gas Fireplace, Balcony, Complete Kitchen (Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Ample Cabinet Space), Stackable Washer & Dryer inside, Gated Building, and 2 Parking Spaces next to each other. Cats or small pets okay with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. Near the 10 FWY and minutes to Culver City, Venice Beach, Century City Outdoor Mall, West Hollywood, Schools, Supermarkets, Restaurants, Shops, Movie Theater, and More. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, please first text Cris Gunther at 310.904.3139- or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10749 Lawler Street have any available units?
10749 Lawler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10749 Lawler Street have?
Some of 10749 Lawler Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10749 Lawler Street currently offering any rent specials?
10749 Lawler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10749 Lawler Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10749 Lawler Street is pet friendly.
Does 10749 Lawler Street offer parking?
Yes, 10749 Lawler Street offers parking.
Does 10749 Lawler Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10749 Lawler Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10749 Lawler Street have a pool?
No, 10749 Lawler Street does not have a pool.
Does 10749 Lawler Street have accessible units?
No, 10749 Lawler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10749 Lawler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10749 Lawler Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College