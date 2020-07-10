10740 Moorpark Street

Amenities

Luxury living located in Toluca lake, offering you the opportunity to lease this master-peace. This condo is for the first time ever available for lease after a full professional design and remodel. Offering you two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, washer and dryer in your unit, full top of the line appliances. You have the comfort of your own fireplace, central AC and recessed lights throughout. Walk outside you'll have a over sized balcony with cathedral views, across the street you have pizza, and restaurants, along with walking distance to coffee shops and much more! Comes with appliances & unfurnished for $3500 a month or for $450 more a month fully furnished at $3950