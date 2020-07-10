All apartments in Los Angeles
10740 Moorpark Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:27 PM

10740 Moorpark Street

10740 Moorpark Street · (818) 967-6311
Location

10740 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Luxury living located in Toluca lake, offering you the opportunity to lease this master-peace. This condo is for the first time ever available for lease after a full professional design and remodel. Offering you two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, washer and dryer in your unit, full top of the line appliances. You have the comfort of your own fireplace, central AC and recessed lights throughout. Walk outside you'll have a over sized balcony with cathedral views, across the street you have pizza, and restaurants, along with walking distance to coffee shops and much more! Comes with appliances & unfurnished for $3500 a month or for $450 more a month fully furnished at $3950

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10740 Moorpark Street have any available units?
10740 Moorpark Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10740 Moorpark Street have?
Some of 10740 Moorpark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10740 Moorpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
10740 Moorpark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10740 Moorpark Street pet-friendly?
No, 10740 Moorpark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10740 Moorpark Street offer parking?
No, 10740 Moorpark Street does not offer parking.
Does 10740 Moorpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10740 Moorpark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10740 Moorpark Street have a pool?
No, 10740 Moorpark Street does not have a pool.
Does 10740 Moorpark Street have accessible units?
No, 10740 Moorpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10740 Moorpark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10740 Moorpark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
