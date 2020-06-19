All apartments in Los Angeles
10740 MOORPARK Street
10740 MOORPARK Street

10740 Moorpark St · No Longer Available
Location

10740 Moorpark St, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
Awesome, large Top Floor Penthouse Unit in newer building. Private and quiet end unit, w/ only one common wall. Amazingly high ceilings w/ skylights, & huge common roof deck with BBQ area, Valley & hills views. Gorgeous cherry hardwood floors and carpeted bedrooms. Living room opens to a large patio - light & bright in upscale Toluca Lake. Large master suite with sumptuous en-suite bathroom & walk-in closet. Large soaking jetted tub & double basins. Kitchen has new granite counter tops with breakfast bar, stainless steel refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher. Kitchen leads to the large formal dining room. Stacked washer & dryer are included in hallway closet. Secure building with subterranean tandem parking- 2 spaces +multiple guest parking spaces. Near up scale restaurants, gyms, coffee shops, supermarkets, 101, 134, 170 freeways, and public transport. Close to Universal Studios, CBS studios, Warner Bros studios & Burbank airport. Perfect, prime, and central location. AWESOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10740 MOORPARK Street have any available units?
10740 MOORPARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10740 MOORPARK Street have?
Some of 10740 MOORPARK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10740 MOORPARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
10740 MOORPARK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10740 MOORPARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 10740 MOORPARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10740 MOORPARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 10740 MOORPARK Street offers parking.
Does 10740 MOORPARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10740 MOORPARK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10740 MOORPARK Street have a pool?
No, 10740 MOORPARK Street does not have a pool.
Does 10740 MOORPARK Street have accessible units?
No, 10740 MOORPARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10740 MOORPARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10740 MOORPARK Street has units with dishwashers.
