10740 MOORPARK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking bbq/grill guest parking

Awesome, large Top Floor Penthouse Unit in newer building. Private and quiet end unit, w/ only one common wall. Amazingly high ceilings w/ skylights, & huge common roof deck with BBQ area, Valley & hills views. Gorgeous cherry hardwood floors and carpeted bedrooms. Living room opens to a large patio - light & bright in upscale Toluca Lake. Large master suite with sumptuous en-suite bathroom & walk-in closet. Large soaking jetted tub & double basins. Kitchen has new granite counter tops with breakfast bar, stainless steel refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher. Kitchen leads to the large formal dining room. Stacked washer & dryer are included in hallway closet. Secure building with subterranean tandem parking- 2 spaces +multiple guest parking spaces. Near up scale restaurants, gyms, coffee shops, supermarkets, 101, 134, 170 freeways, and public transport. Close to Universal Studios, CBS studios, Warner Bros studios & Burbank airport. Perfect, prime, and central location. AWESOME!