10734 Bloomfield St

This North Hollywood home is ideally located on a quieter street near lots of options for food and entertainment within walking distance. The essentials like Trader Joes and Ralphs are around the corner. Local spots likeCatcher in the Rye, Royal Curry Cafe, Gokoku Vegetarian Ramen, and Cascabel are all within walking distance and great dinner or lunch options. Universal Studios Hollywood and Water world are a short drive away and should not be missed while youre in town.



*If something feels extra artsy about this unit, its likely that youve set your eyes on Kait Hurleys hand-made, one-of-a-kind tapestries. Kaits practice is based in LA and her medium consists of wood and hand-dyed wool. Were over the moon about working with Kait and hope you enjoy living with her artworks.www.kaithurleyart.com