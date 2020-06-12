All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

10734 Bloomfield St

10734 Bloomfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

10734 Bloomfield Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This North Hollywood home is ideally located on a quieter street near lots of options for food and entertainment within walking distance. The essentials like Trader Joes and Ralphs are around the corner. Local spots likeCatcher in the Rye, Royal Curry Cafe, Gokoku Vegetarian Ramen, and Cascabel are all within walking distance and great dinner or lunch options. Universal Studios Hollywood and Water world are a short drive away and should not be missed while youre in town.

*If something feels extra artsy about this unit, its likely that youve set your eyes on Kait Hurleys hand-made, one-of-a-kind tapestries. Kaits practice is based in LA and her medium consists of wood and hand-dyed wool. Were over the moon about working with Kait and hope you enjoy living with her artworks.www.kaithurleyart.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10734 Bloomfield St have any available units?
10734 Bloomfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10734 Bloomfield St currently offering any rent specials?
10734 Bloomfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10734 Bloomfield St pet-friendly?
No, 10734 Bloomfield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10734 Bloomfield St offer parking?
No, 10734 Bloomfield St does not offer parking.
Does 10734 Bloomfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10734 Bloomfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10734 Bloomfield St have a pool?
No, 10734 Bloomfield St does not have a pool.
Does 10734 Bloomfield St have accessible units?
No, 10734 Bloomfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 10734 Bloomfield St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10734 Bloomfield St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10734 Bloomfield St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10734 Bloomfield St does not have units with air conditioning.
