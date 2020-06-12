1073 Stearns Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Classic California Spanish 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family house on beautiful tree-lined Stearns Drive in historic Carthay Square (Beverly Hills-Miracle Mile area). This private home has tremendous potential to live and work in one of LA's best neighborhoods. The house and property has been completely prepared and updated for a new occupant with an eye for aesthetics... Charming entryway, large, bright living room with high ceiling and wood-burning fireplace, formal dining room and enclosed patio/sun porch. 3 spacious bedrooms, with walk-in closets in every room (additional closets in the hallway). Recently refinished hardwood floors, natural wood doors and tastefully painted inside and out. 2 full bathrooms. The newly remodeled kitchen, with charming breakfast nook, features custom cabinets, high-end appliances, new tile floors and an adjoining laundry room with new washer and dryer. The detached 2-car garage features a separate bonus room office or studio with 1/2 bath. Windows, windows, windows. Lovely, private back yard. Don't miss out!