Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1073 Stearns Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

1073 Stearns Drive

1073 Stearns Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1073 Stearns Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Classic California Spanish 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family house on beautiful tree-lined Stearns Drive in historic Carthay Square (Beverly Hills-Miracle Mile area). This private home has tremendous potential to live and work in one of LA's best neighborhoods. The house and property has been completely prepared and updated for a new occupant with an eye for aesthetics... Charming entryway, large, bright living room with high ceiling and wood-burning fireplace, formal dining room and enclosed patio/sun porch. 3 spacious bedrooms, with walk-in closets in every room (additional closets in the hallway). Recently refinished hardwood floors, natural wood doors and tastefully painted inside and out. 2 full bathrooms. The newly remodeled kitchen, with charming breakfast nook, features custom cabinets, high-end appliances, new tile floors and an adjoining laundry room with new washer and dryer. The detached 2-car garage features a separate bonus room office or studio with 1/2 bath. Windows, windows, windows. Lovely, private back yard. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 Stearns Drive have any available units?
1073 Stearns Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1073 Stearns Drive have?
Some of 1073 Stearns Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 Stearns Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1073 Stearns Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 Stearns Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1073 Stearns Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1073 Stearns Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1073 Stearns Drive offers parking.
Does 1073 Stearns Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1073 Stearns Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 Stearns Drive have a pool?
No, 1073 Stearns Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1073 Stearns Drive have accessible units?
No, 1073 Stearns Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 Stearns Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1073 Stearns Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
