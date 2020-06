Amenities

Private Gated home in Toluca Lake near the NOHO Arts District.

Open floor plan with high beam vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and fireplace.

Lots of charm and decorated with colorful designer deco decor.

Minutes to Hollywood, Universal, Burbank studios, airport and metro station and more!.

Private, safe quiet area of Noho.

Please note: This property is best suited for quieter types.



Weekly or bi-monthly clean service is required.

