1072 laguna ave 0

Amenities
Echo park lake newly remodeled 2 bd - Property Id: 80991
GREAT AREA WALKING DISTANCE TO ECHO PARK LAKE HISTORIC NEIGHBORHOOD. LOTS OF MUSIC, ART, FOOD VENUES WALKING DISTANCE. Newly remodeled 2 bdrm; 1 bath apt walking distance
from Echo park lake. Great area close to all major freeways, downtown, staples center, dodger stadium,
hollywood, silverlake. hardwood throughout, stove, refrig, gb disp. central air and heat. laundry on site, STREET parking only. roof access, common area. 1 yr lease NO pets. Open houses done every sat from noon until approx 2:30 pm . Applications accepted with 50$ per person application fee upon submission.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80991
Property Id 80991
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4959812)