Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated large two bedroom, two bathroom unit located in prime Los Angeles. This modern, Upper unit features an expansive open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances and a large front facing private deck. Additional features include in-unit washer/dryer, central heat and central a/c, and two parking spots. A+ location and moments from restaurants, shops & La Cienega Park. Available for immediate occupancy.