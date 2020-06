Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Adorable house, newly remodeled with a granite kitchen and hardwood floors. All new light fixtures and ceiling fans. 2 car carport, central air, gated back and front yard. Close to studios, shopping and freeways. 1/2 mile north of Universal Studios. Comes with refrigerator, range/oven and brand new washer/dryer. Located behind our 4 unit apartment building, this cute home is very secure, quiet and private. Lovely neighbors and neighborhood. Small, quiet dog okay.