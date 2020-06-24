10616 Kinnard Ave. #201

Amenities
Oversized sunlit 2100sqft rare loft-like space in quiet dog-friendly neighborhood of Westwood/Century City. - One unit per floor. Keyed-elevator lands directly in unit foyer.
2 bedroom + huge den easily convertible into 3rd bedroom. Master has double walk-in closets. Toto bidet. Gourmet appliances.
Jacuzzi tub. In-unit laundry. 3 balconies/patios. Pics dont do it, must see the wow factor in person.
Also available furnished with modern mid-century dcor, 65 and 55 lcd tvs. Tempurpedic beds. Extensive library of books. $5900
Walking distance to the new Century City Mall. 5 minutes to UCLA, Japantown, Rodeo Drive,
(RLNE4353835)