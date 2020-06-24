All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10616 Kinnard Ave. #201

10616 Kinnard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10616 Kinnard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Oversized sunlit 2100sqft rare loft-like space in quiet dog-friendly neighborhood of Westwood/Century City. - One unit per floor. Keyed-elevator lands directly in unit foyer.
2 bedroom + huge den easily convertible into 3rd bedroom. Master has double walk-in closets. Toto bidet. Gourmet appliances.
Jacuzzi tub. In-unit laundry. 3 balconies/patios. Pics dont do it, must see the wow factor in person.

Also available furnished with modern mid-century dcor, 65 and 55 lcd tvs. Tempurpedic beds. Extensive library of books. $5900
Walking distance to the new Century City Mall. 5 minutes to UCLA, Japantown, Rodeo Drive,

(RLNE4353835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 have any available units?
10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 have?
Some of 10616 Kinnard Ave. #201's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 currently offering any rent specials?
10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 is pet friendly.
Does 10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 offer parking?
No, 10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 does not offer parking.
Does 10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 have a pool?
No, 10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 does not have a pool.
Does 10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 have accessible units?
No, 10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10616 Kinnard Ave. #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
