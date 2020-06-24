10616 Kinnard Ave. #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Oversized sunlit 2100sqft rare loft-like space in quiet dog-friendly neighborhood of Westwood/Century City. - One unit per floor. Keyed-elevator lands directly in unit foyer.

2 bedroom + huge den easily convertible into 3rd bedroom. Master has double walk-in closets. Toto bidet. Gourmet appliances.

Jacuzzi tub. In-unit laundry. 3 balconies/patios. Pics dont do it, must see the wow factor in person.



Also available furnished with modern mid-century dcor, 65 and 55 lcd tvs. Tempurpedic beds. Extensive library of books. $5900

Walking distance to the new Century City Mall. 5 minutes to UCLA, Japantown, Rodeo Drive,



