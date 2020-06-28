10601 Washington Blvd

Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3,780* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,890* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,890* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,590/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this one-bedroom Culver City apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this elegantly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, sophisticated living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support.(ID #LAX171)



Designed With You In Mind



As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements

-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Pet Friendly

-Swimming Pool

-Gym

-Indoor Parking

-Roof Deck

-Courtyard

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished apartment is located in Culver City, a center for motion picture and television production since the 1920s. Today it has evolved into a vibrant cultural center with plenty to enjoy. The city is only a 15-minute drive away from LAX airport and another couple of miles away from Marina del Rey and the coast. Metros light rail line, running from Downtown L.A. to Santa Monica, connects Downtown Culver City to all corners of the city. Among the highlights are a bicycle ride along Culver Boulevard and a visit to the Culver City Arts District for a unique collection of contemporary art galleries and artist studios.



A Few Things To Note



-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.