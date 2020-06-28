All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 23 2019 at 8:55 AM

10601 Washington Blvd

10601 Washington Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90232
Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,780* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,890* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,890* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,590/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this one-bedroom Culver City apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this elegantly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, sophisticated living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support.(ID #LAX171)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Courtyard
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in Culver City, a center for motion picture and television production since the 1920s. Today it has evolved into a vibrant cultural center with plenty to enjoy. The city is only a 15-minute drive away from LAX airport and another couple of miles away from Marina del Rey and the coast. Metros light rail line, running from Downtown L.A. to Santa Monica, connects Downtown Culver City to all corners of the city. Among the highlights are a bicycle ride along Culver Boulevard and a visit to the Culver City Arts District for a unique collection of contemporary art galleries and artist studios.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10601 Washington Blvd have any available units?
10601 Washington Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10601 Washington Blvd have?
Some of 10601 Washington Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10601 Washington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10601 Washington Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10601 Washington Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10601 Washington Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 10601 Washington Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 10601 Washington Blvd offers parking.
Does 10601 Washington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10601 Washington Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10601 Washington Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 10601 Washington Blvd has a pool.
Does 10601 Washington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10601 Washington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10601 Washington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10601 Washington Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
