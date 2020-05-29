10576 EASTBORNE Avenue

Amenities

Fabulous opportunity to live in this beautiful fully renovated townhome in prime Westwood/Century City Location. Completely remodeled in September 2017 with 2 spacious bedrooms with and a full bathroom with 2 separate showers and a bath tub, double sinks with custom vanities and plumbing fixtures. This is an end unit with very high ceilings. Very open with plenty of natural lights. New kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave with beautiful granite counter tops and custom cabinetry. Located in a private 8 unit complex. There are two spaces of gated access parking provided. Laundry facility is provided in the garage. Prime Westwood location, walking distance to Santa Monica Blvd., Wilshire Blvd. and close to fine restaurants and entertainment in West Los Angeles including Newly expanded Century City Mall, Beverly Hills, West Los Angeles, Brentwood and Santa Monica. Convenient to all transportation on Santa Monica Blvd.