10576 EASTBORNE Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 12:37 PM

10576 EASTBORNE Avenue

10576 Eastborne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10576 Eastborne Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous opportunity to live in this beautiful fully renovated townhome in prime Westwood/Century City Location. Completely remodeled in September 2017 with 2 spacious bedrooms with and a full bathroom with 2 separate showers and a bath tub, double sinks with custom vanities and plumbing fixtures. This is an end unit with very high ceilings. Very open with plenty of natural lights. New kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave with beautiful granite counter tops and custom cabinetry. Located in a private 8 unit complex. There are two spaces of gated access parking provided. Laundry facility is provided in the garage. Prime Westwood location, walking distance to Santa Monica Blvd., Wilshire Blvd. and close to fine restaurants and entertainment in West Los Angeles including Newly expanded Century City Mall, Beverly Hills, West Los Angeles, Brentwood and Santa Monica. Convenient to all transportation on Santa Monica Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10576 EASTBORNE Avenue have any available units?
10576 EASTBORNE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10576 EASTBORNE Avenue have?
Some of 10576 EASTBORNE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10576 EASTBORNE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10576 EASTBORNE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10576 EASTBORNE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10576 EASTBORNE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10576 EASTBORNE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10576 EASTBORNE Avenue offers parking.
Does 10576 EASTBORNE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10576 EASTBORNE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10576 EASTBORNE Avenue have a pool?
No, 10576 EASTBORNE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10576 EASTBORNE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10576 EASTBORNE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10576 EASTBORNE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10576 EASTBORNE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
