10562 Kurt Street

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this lovely 1900sqft 4 bed 3 bath house in Lake View Terrace, nestled in an equestrian-friendly area with tree lined streets and well maintained homes. With a large 11,000 lot ideal for entertaining guests! The house has been fully updated with a brand new kitchen and stainless steel appliances, large island and ample cabinet space. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and recessed lights throughout. Fireplace in the living room with French doors leading outside. Private upstairs master bedroom has a walk-in closet, recessed lighting, a private bathroom and a private patio deck! The other 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are downstairs. Backyard has tons of trees creating privacy! Two car attached garage and so much more! Stop by, fall in love and make it yours today!! Pets are welcome! *Storage unit not included with Lease*