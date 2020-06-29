All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10538 Wellworth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10538 Wellworth Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

10538 Wellworth Avenue

10538 Wellworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10538 Wellworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful charming 4 Bedroom + 3 Bath House + Large backyard - Beautiful charming 4 Bedroom + 3 Bath House + Large backyard, located in lovely quiet Westwood neighborhood. Property features large living and dining areas, beautiful fireplace, lots of natural light, full spacious kitchen, breakfast area, several storage / pantry spaces, Hardwood flooring, washer and dryer, large front and backyard, patio area, fruit tree, back house, spacious driveway, and more. Prime location, Nearby, Westwood village, Westwood strip, Century City Mall, UCLA, Nightlife / entertainment, Wilshire Corridors, Beverly Hills, and more.

For any questions, viewings, or info please text or contact Anita 310-912-1798

(RLNE4481565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10538 Wellworth Avenue have any available units?
10538 Wellworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10538 Wellworth Avenue have?
Some of 10538 Wellworth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10538 Wellworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10538 Wellworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10538 Wellworth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10538 Wellworth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10538 Wellworth Avenue offer parking?
No, 10538 Wellworth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10538 Wellworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10538 Wellworth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10538 Wellworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 10538 Wellworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10538 Wellworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10538 Wellworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10538 Wellworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10538 Wellworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College