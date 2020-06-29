10538 Wellworth Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful charming 4 Bedroom + 3 Bath House + Large backyard - Beautiful charming 4 Bedroom + 3 Bath House + Large backyard, located in lovely quiet Westwood neighborhood. Property features large living and dining areas, beautiful fireplace, lots of natural light, full spacious kitchen, breakfast area, several storage / pantry spaces, Hardwood flooring, washer and dryer, large front and backyard, patio area, fruit tree, back house, spacious driveway, and more. Prime location, Nearby, Westwood village, Westwood strip, Century City Mall, UCLA, Nightlife / entertainment, Wilshire Corridors, Beverly Hills, and more.



For any questions, viewings, or info please text or contact Anita 310-912-1798



(RLNE4481565)