10537 EDGELEY Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10537 EDGELEY Place

10537 Edgeley Place · No Longer Available
Location

10537 Edgeley Place, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated traditional 5 bedroom home on cul de sac street. Living room with fireplace, opens to large family room. Family room with built in cabinets and book shelves, and bar, opens to grassy yard. Formal dining room. Kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances including a wolf stove, breakfast area and an abundance of storage. Separate and private den/office. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms each with en suite bathroom, all with good closet space. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets. Hardwood floors through out. 2 car garage with direct access into the house. Additional storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10537 EDGELEY Place have any available units?
10537 EDGELEY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10537 EDGELEY Place have?
Some of 10537 EDGELEY Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10537 EDGELEY Place currently offering any rent specials?
10537 EDGELEY Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10537 EDGELEY Place pet-friendly?
No, 10537 EDGELEY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10537 EDGELEY Place offer parking?
Yes, 10537 EDGELEY Place offers parking.
Does 10537 EDGELEY Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10537 EDGELEY Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10537 EDGELEY Place have a pool?
No, 10537 EDGELEY Place does not have a pool.
Does 10537 EDGELEY Place have accessible units?
No, 10537 EDGELEY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10537 EDGELEY Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10537 EDGELEY Place has units with dishwashers.
