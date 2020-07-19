10537 EDGELEY Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated traditional 5 bedroom home on cul de sac street. Living room with fireplace, opens to large family room. Family room with built in cabinets and book shelves, and bar, opens to grassy yard. Formal dining room. Kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances including a wolf stove, breakfast area and an abundance of storage. Separate and private den/office. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms each with en suite bathroom, all with good closet space. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets. Hardwood floors through out. 2 car garage with direct access into the house. Additional storage room.