Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

This home features a two bedroom and a Jack & Jill bathroom; with a separate shower and tub. Along with A/C throughout and a wood burning fireplace in the living room. This single family residence also has a grassy front yard and a concrete back yard, couples with a side area for entertainment. The occupant will have use of the dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave and a one car garage..