1051 Isabel Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

This charming and updated residence is ready for you to call home. This great NELA location provides easy access to freeways, downtown, and many other amenities and communities of Los Angeles. There have been numerous updates and upgrades just recently made to the property including recessed lighting, energy efficient windows, remodeled kitchen with open concept floor plan, wood floors and porcelain tile, and remodeled bathrooms to name a few. The plumbing has just been redone with copper pipes and the electric has been updated including wiring, panels, etc. Furthermore, the HVAC and duct work has all just been installed. This is turn-key and ready for you to enjoy and call home.