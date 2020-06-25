All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

1051 Isabel Street

1051 Isabel Street · No Longer Available
Location

1051 Isabel Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
This charming and updated residence is ready for you to call home. This great NELA location provides easy access to freeways, downtown, and many other amenities and communities of Los Angeles. There have been numerous updates and upgrades just recently made to the property including recessed lighting, energy efficient windows, remodeled kitchen with open concept floor plan, wood floors and porcelain tile, and remodeled bathrooms to name a few. The plumbing has just been redone with copper pipes and the electric has been updated including wiring, panels, etc. Furthermore, the HVAC and duct work has all just been installed. This is turn-key and ready for you to enjoy and call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 Isabel Street have any available units?
1051 Isabel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1051 Isabel Street have?
Some of 1051 Isabel Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 Isabel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1051 Isabel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 Isabel Street pet-friendly?
No, 1051 Isabel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1051 Isabel Street offer parking?
Yes, 1051 Isabel Street offers parking.
Does 1051 Isabel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 Isabel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 Isabel Street have a pool?
No, 1051 Isabel Street does not have a pool.
Does 1051 Isabel Street have accessible units?
No, 1051 Isabel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 Isabel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1051 Isabel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
