Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

10481 LINDBROOK Drive

10481 Lindbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10481 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
This storybook three-bedroom home in coveted Little Holmby has been beautifully preserved and updated to offer contemporary elegance with luxurious details. The bright single-story house features formal living and dining; gourmet chef's kitchen with Pallisandro marble countertops, Gaggeneau and Miele appliances, breakfast bar, and walk-in laundry room with Miele ironing mangle. Transition from the open family room area through sliding glass doors that open out to a backyard lushly landscaped for total privacy, spacious dining area, grassy yard and sparkling pool and spa. Through the french doors the master suite is beautifully appointed with boutique hotel-like bathroom and spacious closet. Two additional guest rooms and a bonus room, which can be positioned as an office or playroom, round out this impeccable home. Conveniently and centrally located, this property offers the best of LA living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10481 LINDBROOK Drive have any available units?
10481 LINDBROOK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10481 LINDBROOK Drive have?
Some of 10481 LINDBROOK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10481 LINDBROOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10481 LINDBROOK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10481 LINDBROOK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10481 LINDBROOK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10481 LINDBROOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10481 LINDBROOK Drive offers parking.
Does 10481 LINDBROOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10481 LINDBROOK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10481 LINDBROOK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10481 LINDBROOK Drive has a pool.
Does 10481 LINDBROOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 10481 LINDBROOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10481 LINDBROOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10481 LINDBROOK Drive has units with dishwashers.
