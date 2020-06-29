10445 WILSHIRE

Amenities

Expansive city views and luxurious amenities abound in this refined 2 bedroom and 2 bath suite on the 15th floor at the prestigious "The Grand" on the Wilshire Corridor. Open floor plan offers loft-like living and voluminous living room with romantic fireplace, generous dining area and epicurean's kitchen with breakfast bar. Unwind in an elegantly designed master suite complete with soaking tub and rich decor. Or sip martinis from the balcony which presides over cityscapes and lights. 24-hour security, valet parking, pool, spa and exercise room - luxury living at its finest!