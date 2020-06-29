All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
10445 WILSHIRE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:07 AM

10445 WILSHIRE

10445 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10445 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
valet service
Expansive city views and luxurious amenities abound in this refined 2 bedroom and 2 bath suite on the 15th floor at the prestigious "The Grand" on the Wilshire Corridor. Open floor plan offers loft-like living and voluminous living room with romantic fireplace, generous dining area and epicurean's kitchen with breakfast bar. Unwind in an elegantly designed master suite complete with soaking tub and rich decor. Or sip martinis from the balcony which presides over cityscapes and lights. 24-hour security, valet parking, pool, spa and exercise room - luxury living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10445 WILSHIRE have any available units?
10445 WILSHIRE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10445 WILSHIRE have?
Some of 10445 WILSHIRE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10445 WILSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
10445 WILSHIRE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10445 WILSHIRE pet-friendly?
No, 10445 WILSHIRE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10445 WILSHIRE offer parking?
Yes, 10445 WILSHIRE offers parking.
Does 10445 WILSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10445 WILSHIRE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10445 WILSHIRE have a pool?
Yes, 10445 WILSHIRE has a pool.
Does 10445 WILSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 10445 WILSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 10445 WILSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10445 WILSHIRE does not have units with dishwashers.
