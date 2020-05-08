All apartments in Los Angeles
10445 ASHTON Avenue
10445 ASHTON Avenue

10445 Ashton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10445 Ashton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Ultimate luxury in this full floor 2 bedrooms+3 baths retreat. Enter into your own vestibule with marble floors throughout the living room, kitchen and bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with large island, Wolf Range, Sub-Zero refrigerator and custom wood cabinets. Living room and dining room overlook a large balcony with views. Master suite features an elegant f/p & master bathroom with inlaid marble tiled floors, separate spa tub, large shower and custom closet. 2nd bedroom overlooks rear courtyard with its own private balcony and en-suite bathroom. Washer/dryer, alarm system and custom fixtures throughout. Tuscan villa in the heart of Westwood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10445 ASHTON Avenue have any available units?
10445 ASHTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10445 ASHTON Avenue have?
Some of 10445 ASHTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10445 ASHTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10445 ASHTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10445 ASHTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10445 ASHTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10445 ASHTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10445 ASHTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 10445 ASHTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10445 ASHTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10445 ASHTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10445 ASHTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 10445 ASHTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10445 ASHTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10445 ASHTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10445 ASHTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
