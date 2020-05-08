10445 ASHTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system courtyard elevator parking pool garage hot tub

Ultimate luxury in this full floor 2 bedrooms+3 baths retreat. Enter into your own vestibule with marble floors throughout the living room, kitchen and bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with large island, Wolf Range, Sub-Zero refrigerator and custom wood cabinets. Living room and dining room overlook a large balcony with views. Master suite features an elegant f/p & master bathroom with inlaid marble tiled floors, separate spa tub, large shower and custom closet. 2nd bedroom overlooks rear courtyard with its own private balcony and en-suite bathroom. Washer/dryer, alarm system and custom fixtures throughout. Tuscan villa in the heart of Westwood.