Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

10438 Cozycroft Ave.

10438 Cozycroft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10438 Cozycroft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY! 5+3.5 on large lot w/3 car garage! (10438 Cozycroft Ave) - Two-story Chatsworth available for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Features include: 5BR + 3.5BA floorplan w/over 2800 SQF of space; formal living room; formal dining area; family room w/fireplace + wet bar; pantry kitchen w/island + appliances included (stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave); upstairs master suite w/walk-in closet + full bath w/double sinks; downstairs bed + bath; washer + dryer hook-ups; large backyard w/covered patio + sprinkler system; gardening service provided; attached 3-car garage; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5519022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10438 Cozycroft Ave. have any available units?
10438 Cozycroft Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10438 Cozycroft Ave. have?
Some of 10438 Cozycroft Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10438 Cozycroft Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10438 Cozycroft Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10438 Cozycroft Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10438 Cozycroft Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 10438 Cozycroft Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10438 Cozycroft Ave. offers parking.
Does 10438 Cozycroft Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10438 Cozycroft Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10438 Cozycroft Ave. have a pool?
No, 10438 Cozycroft Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10438 Cozycroft Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10438 Cozycroft Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10438 Cozycroft Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10438 Cozycroft Ave. has units with dishwashers.

