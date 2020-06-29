Rent Calculator
Los Angeles
1043 South KENMORE Avenue
1043 South Kenmore Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1043 South Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1043 South KENMORE Avenue have any available units?
1043 South KENMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1043 South KENMORE Avenue have?
Some of 1043 South KENMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1043 South KENMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1043 South KENMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 South KENMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1043 South KENMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1043 South KENMORE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1043 South KENMORE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1043 South KENMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1043 South KENMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 South KENMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1043 South KENMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1043 South KENMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1043 South KENMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 South KENMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1043 South KENMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
