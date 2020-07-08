Rent Calculator
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM
1043 Meadowbrook Ave
1043 Meadowbrook Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1043 Meadowbrook Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Available 05/05/20 2bd 1 bth triplex. Downstairs - Property Id: 256368
Spacious unit. Dining area. W/d hookup. Large bath w separate shower. Linen closet. Carpet and tile thru out.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256368
Property Id 256368
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5758933)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1043 Meadowbrook Ave have any available units?
1043 Meadowbrook Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1043 Meadowbrook Ave have?
Some of 1043 Meadowbrook Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1043 Meadowbrook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Meadowbrook Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 Meadowbrook Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1043 Meadowbrook Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1043 Meadowbrook Ave offer parking?
No, 1043 Meadowbrook Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1043 Meadowbrook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 Meadowbrook Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 Meadowbrook Ave have a pool?
No, 1043 Meadowbrook Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1043 Meadowbrook Ave have accessible units?
No, 1043 Meadowbrook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 Meadowbrook Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 Meadowbrook Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
