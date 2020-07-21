All apartments in Los Angeles
10402 Jimenez Place
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:25 AM

10402 Jimenez Place

10402 Jimenez Place · No Longer Available
Location

10402 Jimenez Place, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome to this fantastic open concept single level 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, located on a huge lot in the northern foothills of Lakeview Terrace. Notice the wonderful curb appeal and coziness this home has to offer. As soon as you step through the front door you will notice the warm wood floors and open concept. This home has spacious bedrooms, indoor laundry, open kitchen, large bathrooms, and fresh interior paint. Step outside and enjoy the covered patio, notice the huge backyard. Ready to move in
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

