10402 Jimenez Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Welcome to this fantastic open concept single level 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, located on a huge lot in the northern foothills of Lakeview Terrace. Notice the wonderful curb appeal and coziness this home has to offer. As soon as you step through the front door you will notice the warm wood floors and open concept. This home has spacious bedrooms, indoor laundry, open kitchen, large bathrooms, and fresh interior paint. Step outside and enjoy the covered patio, notice the huge backyard. Ready to move in

