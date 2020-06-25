10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard

Amenities

Complete renovation! 10366 Wilshire is a Mid-century modern masterpiece located on the well sought after Wilshire Corridor. Large open flow floor plan with modern touches inside and out. This unit faces North overlooking Wilshire Blvd with Huge Fleetwood windows affording maximum sunlight. Finishes are all modern yet warm, neutral, and harmonious. Extra high ceilings, Real Bamboo floors,Carrera Marble bathrooms, Imported European PORCELANOSA tile, Caesar stone counter tops, Custom white lacquer cabinets, European stainless steel appliances?Bosch dishwasher, Bertazzoni range oven. Huge walk in closets. CCTV monitoring security system / prewired alarm . Fully access controlled building with beautifully designed modern lobby - hallways featuring tiles, custom crafted wood, glass, stainless steel, designer furniture, and live streaming music. Designer modern landscaping & lighting.