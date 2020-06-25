All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard

10366 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10366 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
Complete renovation! 10366 Wilshire is a Mid-century modern masterpiece located on the well sought after Wilshire Corridor. Large open flow floor plan with modern touches inside and out. This unit faces North overlooking Wilshire Blvd with Huge Fleetwood windows affording maximum sunlight. Finishes are all modern yet warm, neutral, and harmonious. Extra high ceilings, Real Bamboo floors,Carrera Marble bathrooms, Imported European PORCELANOSA tile, Caesar stone counter tops, Custom white lacquer cabinets, European stainless steel appliances?Bosch dishwasher, Bertazzoni range oven. Huge walk in closets. CCTV monitoring security system / prewired alarm . Fully access controlled building with beautifully designed modern lobby - hallways featuring tiles, custom crafted wood, glass, stainless steel, designer furniture, and live streaming music. Designer modern landscaping & lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard have any available units?
10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard have?
Some of 10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard offer parking?
No, 10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10366 WILSHIRE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
